PTI leader Amir Dogar arrested from Multan

MULTAN: Former MNA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Amir Dogar has been arrested in Multan following a clash outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) district office, ARU Mews reported on Wednesday.

According to details, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers clashed with each other outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during submission of nomination papers for the NA-155 constituency.

In a statement, District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar said that political workers have vandalised the office of electoral watchdog and created chaos.

The election commissioner said that action will be taken against all those responsible for the commotion in the office.

Soon after, police raided the guest house of Amir Dogar, and arrested him along with 12 PTI workers. Moreover, the police also arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders – Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and Malik Anwar, in the case.

Later, PTI workers protested against the arrest and set tyres on fire, blocking a main road in Multan.

Talking to ARY News, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar strongly condemned the Amir Dogar’s arrest and said that the incumbent government was ‘using force’ against party workers and leaders.

“They [the government] think that people of Pakistan will leave [PTI chief] Imran Khan by using force,” Asad Umar said, adding that they cannot compete with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through elections.

He further said that the caretaker government of Punjab was is showing partiality, adding that ‘pressure tactics’ were being used to ‘run away’ from the election.

