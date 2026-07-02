DERA ISMAIL KHAN, July 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Adnan Gandapur was taken into custody and shifted to Cantt Police Station after his interim pre-arrest bail was rejected in a case involving alleged assault on a police official and interference in official duties, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Mansoor heard the case on Thursday. After the proceedings, he turned down Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail plea and issued orders for his arrest.

Police said the case was registered last month at Cantt Police Station on the complaint of Traffic Ticketing Officer Abdul Jabbar. According to the FIR, the traffic official had stopped a motorcycle for an alleged traffic violation. Gandapur reportedly tried to intervene over the phone.

Police claim that when the official continued with legal action, Gandapur arrived at the scene in a white pickup with four to five unidentified men. He allegedly slapped the on-duty officer, tore his uniform, smashed his mobile phone, and obstructed government work.

During the court hearing, a large number of PTI workers and lawyers gathered outside the court. District Police Officer Dera, Ziauddin Ahmed, was also present in court to pursue the case on behalf of the police.

Immediately after the court rejected the interim bail, Cantt Police arrested Adnan Gandapur and moved him to the station. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.