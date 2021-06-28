PTI leader escapes unhurt in gun attack

KARACHI: A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Issa Khan escaped unhurt in a gun attack near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar on Monday.

District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz said three shots were fired on the PTI leader’s vehicle when he was travelling with his driver. However, she added both escaped unhurt.

She said the police have launched an investigation into the alleged attack with forensic experts examining the vehicle.

On June 18, the PTI leader Issa Khan was injured while his wife was killed in a gun attack in the port city.

According to the police, Issa Khan along with his wife Bakhtawar Khan and a six-year-old child was returning from Baqai Medical University Hospital after a checkup when armed men on a bike opened fire on the car.

He sustained two bullets in his left arm while his wife received a gunshot wound to the head. His wife died during treatment at hospital.