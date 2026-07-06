MUZAFFARABAD, July 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections after its Mirpur Division Vice President, Iftikhar Tayyab, left the party and joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

Accordin got reports, the announcement was made during a joining ceremony attended by IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and the party’s AJK President Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. They welcomed Iftikhar Tayyab into the party and presented him with the IPP scarf.

IPP Secretary General Nisar Ansar Abdali also attended the event.

The move came just one day after PTI’s local leadership had reportedly recommended Iftikhar Tayyab for a party ticket in the upcoming elections.

His decision to leave PTI immediately after the recommendation has surprised many political observers.

According to political analysts, Iftikhar Tayyab’s joining has strengthened IPP’s position in LA-5 Barnala, making the election contest in the constituency more competitive.

Earlier, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said that the party’s decision to boycott the Azad Kashmir election could be revisited, “nothing is the final word in politics”.

Talking to mediamen outside the Parliament today, Barrister Gohar Ali said that in case of change in circumstance the decision of the election’s boycott will definitely be reviewed. “The difficult decision of boycott was taken in view of the conditions of Azad Kashmir”, he said.

PTI Chairman denied any dialogue ongoing with the government and said that the prime minister’s offer of talks has only been restricted to an offer. “In case of a serious move from the government Mehmood Achakzai will look into the matter,” he clarified.

Gohar said the prime minister had invited PTI for dialogue on the floor of the National Assembly, but there had been no meaningful progress.