PTI leader killed in Lahore gun attack

LAHORE: A PTI leader from Okara, Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir was killed in a gun attack during his visit to a clinic for routine check up on Wednesday.

Dr. Riaz Khan also sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

The family sources while confirming the death of the PTI Okara’s leader said that the motorbike riding gunmen ambushed Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir with indiscriminate fire in Lahore’s Gulbarg area. He sustained serious bullet wounds in firing and succumbed to his injuries.

Abdullah Tahir was a distinguished politician in Okara. He had contested the Punjab Assembly’s election in 2018 general elections on the PTI ticket.

Police said that forensic experts have gathered evidence from the crime scene.

He had arrived from Okara to Lahore for medical checkup in a clinic. “Two unknown gunmen shot him dead”.

Police have registered the case and initiated investigations about the cause of the incident and search of the culprits, officials said.