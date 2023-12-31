PTI leader Latif Khosa’s son arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that an FIR was registered against Khurram Khosa in Mozang police station Lahore yesterday at 02:50 pm.

The FIR also includes terrorism acts, interfering in state affairs and robbery whereas unknown lawyers were also nominated in the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) disgruntled leader Sardar Latif Khosa officially announced to joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he took the step “on the wish” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a press conference held in Lahore, Khosa emphasized that his move was driven by the “interest of the country and democracy,” expressing his commitment to raising his voice for the truth.

“I have decided this only in the interest of the country and democracy,” he said.

Related: PPP’s Latif Khosa announces joining PTI

Khosa underscored the importance of adhering to the constitution, describing it as a “civil agreement” with the characteristics of welfare states.

Notably, Latif Khosa, also a member of Imran Khan’s legal team, received an invitation to join the PTI on December 4.

The decision comes after the PPP suspended Khosa’s party membership on September 22 for defending the PTI head without approval and criticizing the state policy during a lawyers’ function.

The PPP had issued a notice on September 14, warning of membership termination if Khosa failed to respond within the stipulated timeframe.