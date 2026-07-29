PTI leader murder: CCTV footage shows entire crime incident

CCTV footage of the accused involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdullah Tahir, came to the fore.

CCTV footage released following the attack shows two suspects arriving outside a private clinic in the Gulberg area on a motorcycle.

The men, both wearing helmets that concealed their identities, can be seen parking the motorcycle before entering the clinic.

Police said legal proceedings in connection with the case are continuing. Abdullah Tahir had arrived at the private clinic for a routine medical check-up when he was attacked.

However, family members and relatives said the PTI leader had just left his residence in Gulberg when unidentified gunmen, who they claim had been in hiding, opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and later died and later succumbed to his injuries.

Abdullah Tahir was a prominent political figure from Okara. He contested the 2018 general election for a seat of MPA in the Punjab Assembly on a PTI ticket.