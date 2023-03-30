PTI leader seeks registration of FIR against Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Major Retired Ghulam Sarwar has filed an application for the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PTI leader lodged a complaint against Rana Sanaullah at the Kaswal police station. Sarwar stated in his application that the interior minister gave death threats to PTI chief Imran Khan in an interview and an FIR should be lodged against him.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he didn’t issue life threat but talked of the political existence.

He was talking to media in Gujranwala after attending hearing of a case against him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Interior Minister said that Imran Khan and democracy could not walk side by side. “His political being should be removed from Pakistan’s politics with the power of vote,” Sanaullah said.

Federal minister said that Imran Khan being given bails on wholesale. “He should be made accountable for using insulting language against judiciary and political opponents,” he said.

He said general elections will be held on 8th October this year simultaneously in the four provinces as well as in centre under the caretaker setup. “Early election in two provinces will unleash anarchy,” he added.

