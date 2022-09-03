PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari withdraws his UK nationality

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has withdrawn his British nationality, he shared withdrawal documents approved by the British Home office on media, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI leader was a dual national with both Pakistan and UK passports. ‘Now I am only a Pakistani, my passport has no visas, cannot leave Pakistan now’ he said.

He added that now he would fight for ‘real independence’ along with PTI Chief Imran Khan. People were speculating that he would flee the country as soon as the PTI government ends, he added.

He added that he stands with his leader in these difficult times.

‘I am a Pakistani, and would be a Pakistani forever,’ he added.

