PTI leaders are not afraid of false accusations, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Multan: Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is lodging fake cases against our leadership, but they should be aware that we won’t be budged by them.

According to details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi talked to the press representative after offering the Eid prayer in Multan. The solution to Pakistan’s all crisis is a fresh election, said the former Foreign Minister.

All political forces to go to the public and let them decide who they side with, he said. The government parties were demanding an election when they were in the opposition, so why are they running away from it now? he inquired.

He said the appointment of Humza Shehbaz as Cheif Minister Punjab is illegitimate as the governor rejected Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

Qureshi added that the media is under pressure to not report PTI related news, and hopes all these channels would come out of the pressure soon. The blasphemy cases lodged against the PTI leadership are nothing but a sign of the government’s desperation, he pointed out.

Talking about the foreign funding case against PTI he said that they have provided all related documents and money trails of the funding. Other parties should also be asked to provide the same, he demanded.

