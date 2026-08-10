PTI leaders clash in WhatsApp group over party matters

ISLAMABAD, August 10: A heated exchange took place between PTI leaders Senator Mushaal Yousafzai and Salman Akram Raja in a WhatsApp group, ARY News reported.

Mushaal Yousafzai criticised parliamentarians, saying their role is not limited to courts and that they should also work outside the courts.

She alleged that tickets were given to certain people in exchange for money and accused some lawyers of becoming members through conspiracies and groupings despite having no connection with the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF).

Yousafzai also accused Salman Akram Raja of increasing his fees and taking consultancy worth millions of rupees. She questioned the absence of Bar Council members and alleged that conspiracies and lies were involved.

She further accused Raja of using the PTI founder’s account to post tweets in his own interest.

Responding angrily, Salman Akram Raja said his life was an open book and challenged Yousafzai to point out any wrongdoing.

He said there was not a single moment in his life that could be questioned and asked her to explain what action of his amounted to a conspiracy.

Raja said people had known him since he was five years old and that he had spent his entire life with truth and courage.