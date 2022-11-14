PTI leaders file pleas in SC, Registries seek Imran Khan attack probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Monday filed petitions in the Supreme Court and the apex court’s Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi Registries seeking registration of FIR of attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported.

Petitions submitted by the PTI senators, MNAs and MPAs sought constitution of a judicial commission investigation of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif’s murder and the incident related to Senator Azam Swati.

Over 26 MPAs and MNAs of the PTI this morning submitted a petition at the Karachi Registry of the supreme court.

Party’s central leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Shafqat Mehmood and other PTI leaders reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry and submitted a petition signed by the assembly members.

Moreover, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, provincial ministers and MPAs submitted a petition in Peshawar Registry of the apex court.

Earlier, following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab police had registered a first information report of the assassination attempt on the former prime minister in Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

In the shooting on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad a party worker was killed and six people including Imran Khan were injured.

