PTI leaders move IHC seeking meeting with party founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet Imran Khan, ARY News reported

As per details, a joint petition was filed by PTI leaders Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, Rauf Hassan, and Amjad Ali through their lawyer, Ayesha Khalid.

The petition stated that the PTI leaders were denied permission to meet the party founder the previous day. The petitioners have requested the court to grant them permission to meet the party founder, citing the importance of this meeting for the party’s affairs.

Yesterday, Islamabad High Court ordered to release over 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in November 26 protest case.

As per details, Interim Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif approved the bail pleas of PTI workers.

The court ordered the arrested PTI workers to submit affidavits and surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.