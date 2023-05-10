PTI leadership ‘encouraged’ workers for vandalism: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership ‘encouraged’ their workers to stage protests, rallies and vandalism, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal minister said that the PTI chief was arrested Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that at least 15 notices were sent to PTI chief regarding this case as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought him for investigation.

She further said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan was supposed to submit a response in the corruption case, but he had not appeared before the NAB.

Aurangzeb said that the party’s leaders ‘encouraged’ their workers for vandalism, adding that “the reaction doesn’t seems like the public reaction but a part of a wider strategy.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leadership have denied the involvement of the PTI workers in the vandalism following the arrest of PTI chief.

Protests erupt in several cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The appeal was made from the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

Hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and other cities to record their protest against the arrest of former premier.

Police have arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad who have blocked the Kashmir highway.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads.