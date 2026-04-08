Rawalpindi administration denies PTI permission for Liaquat Bagh rally

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday refused to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering scheduled for Thursday at Liaquat Bagh.

The administration cited the imposition of Section 144 in the district as the primary reason for the denial.

PTI had announced on Monday that it would hold a political gathering at Liaquat Bagh on April 9 and warned that it would pursue legal action if permission was not granted.

In a letter addressed to Aqil Khan, PTI General Secretary for Rawalpindi District, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing law and order situation and recent security threat alerts. The matter was also reviewed in meetings of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC).

According to the letter, the committee considered the current threat environment and feedback from law enforcement agencies, which highlighted credible risks associated with large public gatherings. It noted that such events could pose serious dangers to the lives and property of both participants and the general public.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that, given the existing security situation, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C), 1898, has already been enforced across Rawalpindi district.

The DIC also observed that the extensive deployment of police personnel and security resources required to secure such a large and complex venue is not currently feasible. This is due to constraints arising from the global energy crisis and recently announced government austerity measures.

Under these circumstances, the administrative, logistical, and financial requirements needed to ensure security at a large-scale public gathering present significant challenges, DC Rawalpindi noted.

In light of these factors, and based on the unanimous recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee and input from law enforcement agencies, the request to hold the rally has been rejected, the letter added.