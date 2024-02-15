PTI likely to contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) likely to contact formally with the JUI today, citing sources ARY News reported.

PTI leader and former speaker Asad Qaiser will contact Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a formal meeting, sources said.

Two parties remain staunch rivals in political field. Political distance between the parties could be iron out over a one-point agenda of alleged rigging and irregularities in elections.

Replying to a question about political contacts for the formation of PTI government in centre, Asad Qaiser after a jail meeting with the party founder, said that he has been tasked for contacts with political parties including, the JUI-F, ANP, Aftab Sherpao and others.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier talking to media said,” What is an issue if the PTI and JUI join hands over a point.

JUI leader in an interview with the ARY News said that he won’t sit with this government at any cost. “Keep straight otherwise decisions will be held on streets.