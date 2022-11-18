PTI likely to stage sit-in at Faizabad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to stage a sit-in at Faizabad in Islamabad as the former prime minister Imran Khan is ready to give ‘big’ surprise to the incumbent federal government, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The meetings at Zaman Park Lahore are underway to decide on the future course of action as the Haqeeqi Azadi March is nearing Islamabad.

Sources say an important huddle of the PTI was held two days earlier at Zaman Park, which was attended by the party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, secretary general Asad Umar and others.

The huddle finalized the place for the sit-in in Islamabad as the Haqeeqi marchers will likely observe sit-in in Faizabad.

Furthermore, the PTI is also considering different options including giving a deadline to the government for acceptance of their demand and sit-in until the announcement of general elections, the sources said.

Read more: IHC asks PTI to file fresh NOC plea for Islamabad sit-in

In an important development, earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to file a fresh NOC plea for a sit-in in the federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petitions filed by local traders and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against and in favor of a long march and possible sit-in in Islamabad.

