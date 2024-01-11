PTI local leader Shah Khalid shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Shah Khalid was shot dead by unknown assailants in broad daylight in Swabi district today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

According to the details, two armed motorcyclists opened fire on the vehicle of PTI leader, killing him on the spot. His body was taken to the hospital for further medical examination.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Soon after the incident, Police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area for investigation.

An investigation into the case has been launched, said police.

Yesterday, Aslam Buledi, former senator and PML-N candidate for upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a gun attack in Turbat city of Balochistan.

According to police, the incident took place in Turbat’s Mir Issa National Park when unidentified assailants opened fire, injuring the former senator and PML-N leader.

Aslam Buledi – a PML-N candidate from Ketch’s NA-258 constituency – suffered four gunshot wounds and was being shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

No one had claimed responsibility for the gun attack yet, while the police have cordoned off the area and further investigation was underway.