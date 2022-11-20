PTI long march convoys from Balochistan leave Quetta on Nov 25

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan’s processions will proceed to participate in the long march on Nov. 25, quoting a spokesperson ARY News reported on Sunday.

Announcing the day of the departure of the party’s convoy from Balochistan, spokesperson said that all district organizations of the party have been issued insstructions with regard to the Balochistan’s convoy to the long march.

PTI chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that he would give the next plan of action for the party’s long march after his supporters will converge in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan will unveil his next strategy in Rawat.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan for the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

