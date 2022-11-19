PTI long march: Imran Khan to give call for Rawalpindi arrival today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party’s long march will enter Rawat city today where former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil next strategy, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان آج اہم اعلانات کریں گے!#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/lTdTmv1hdg — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 19, 2022

Rawalpindi security finalised ahead of PTI long march

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan to welcome the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is likely to enter the city on Saturday.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

At least 15 sections (each consisting of five fully armed commandos, one vehicle, and a driver), of elite force and 122 commandos will also be deployed while more than 1,500 personnel, consisting of 75 reserves of police, will be on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

In the case of Imran Khan’s participation in the march, he will be provided with “a box security cover in the style of the security of former prime ministers”.

Moreover, special security teams will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during long march in Rawalpindi.

‘Serious threats to Imran Khan’

Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said Thursday that intelligence reports confirmed serious threats to Imran Khan’s life and the government is providing foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that intelligence reports were received by the authorities prior to the gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad. He added that threats to Imran Khan’s life have increased and foolproof security is being provided.

“Imran Khan will be given maximum security to Imran Khan over the participation in Haqeeqi Azadi March. There were two shooters involved in the Wazirabad gun attack in accordance with the report.”

The Punjab home minister alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was spreading religious hatred and running a campaign. He added that the conspiracy to paint the Wazirabad gun attack as religious extremism was already exposed.

