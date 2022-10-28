PTI Sindh issues long march schedule, route

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter Friday unveiled route plan for Imran Khan-led ‘Haqeqi Azadi’ long march starting from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk today, ARY News reported.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson and MPA Arsalan Taj, the caravans will leave for Islamabad from Karachi on Monday via Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Sukkur.

The marchers will stay in Sukkur on Monday night and will leave for Rawalpindi on Tuesday morning, he said, adding that the caravan will join the Imran Khan-led march on November 3.

PTI’s long march complete schedule

The long march will be formally started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore after Friday prayers.

The first destination of the PTI marchers will be completed from Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

The PTI marchers will stay the Friday at Shahdara after Imran Khan’s speech.

On Saturday, the long march will be resumed to reach its next destination in Gujranwala.

On Sunday, the participants of the long march will reach Gujrat where Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will welcome the marchers. The PTI marchers will stay at Sarai Alamgir between Gujrat and Jhelum.

In Sialkot, PTI leader Usman Dar will welcome the marchers. Imran Khan will stay at Usman Dar’s residence.

On Monday, PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry will host the marchers in Jhelum.

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan-led march will stay in Rawat after passing through Gujar Khan. The PTI chief will address the marchers in Rawat.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan will finalise the strategy to make advancement to Islamabad. The convoys of PTI workers from South and North Punjab will join the marchers in Rawat.

The convoys will join the central rally from Sargodha, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah. The PTI central leaders will decide on heading to the next destination in Faizabad.

A plan will be devised for leading the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to Islamabad.

PTI convoys from Karachi, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan will join the central rally at Shahdara Interchange on Saturday.

PTI workers will be made part of the central rally in order to give them rest.

The Imran Khan-led rally will take four to six days to reach the federal capital.

