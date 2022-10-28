PTI long march: Zain Qureshi dismisses speculations about not participating

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Zain Qureshi has denied speculations about him not participating in the PTI long march, ARY News reported.

We are, and would remain a part of the long march, said Zain Qureshi.

He clarified that he and his father Shah Mehmood Qureshi are a part of the long march in Lahore. Fake news is being circulated about a statement by Oan Abbas regarding him, he and Oan would lead the South Punjab rally of the long march, he added.

He urged PTI workers to not trust the propaganda being circulated over social media. They are Imran Khan’s soldiers in this fight for real independence, he added.

PTI long march kicked off under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from his residence Zaman Park to lead the party’s Azadi Long March.

The PTI chief is marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections.

Also Read: PTI kicks off long march towards Islamabad

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.

Comments