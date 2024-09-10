PTI looses another seat after vote recount

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost another seat won in the February 8 general elections after a vote recount, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI’s Sarbuland Khan lost to Asif Moosa of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-112 after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a vote recount.

After a notification issued by the ECP, PPP’s Asif Moosa took oath as a member of the Sindh Assembly. After the revised results, PPP’s Asif Moosa secured the seat with 11,724 followed by PTI’s Sarbuland Khan who bagged 9,943 votes.

Vying as PTI-backed independent candidate Sarbuland Khan was declared as winner on February 8 with 16,287 votes while the PPP’s Asif Moosa could get 10,784 votes

Earlier, PTI’s candidate had also approached the Sindh High Court against the vote recount. He maintained that the ECP ordered the returning officer (RO) for a recount despite that he had already taken oath as an MPA.

Sarbuland Khan argued that under Section 95(6) of the Election Act, 2019 the ECP had no jurisdiction to recount the votes after the consolidation of the results.

It may be noted here that on August, the PTI lost NA-79 Gujranwala as rhe Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Zulfikar Bhindar was declared winner following a vote recount in

PML-N’s Zulfikar Bhindar requested that the ballots be recounted, and the Returning Officer (RO) granted his request.

Following the vote tally, Zulfikar Bhindar defeated an independent candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ehsan Ullah Virk by a margin of 3023 votes.

After the recounting, Zulfikar Bhindar secured 95,604 votes while PTI-backed candidate Ehsan Ullah Virk could get 92,581 votes.