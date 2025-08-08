Three key positions held by PTI declared vacant in NA

ISLAMABAD: Three major positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly have been withdrawn, as the posts of Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader have officially been declared vacant, ARY News reported.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new Opposition Leader soon.

PTI-backed independent members will also be required to submit fresh nominations for the roles of Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

Additionally, PTI leader Omar Ayub has been delisted from both the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee following his disqualification.

The disqualified status of seven PTI lawmakers has resulted in the cancellation of their memberships from 15 standing committees.

Among the changes, Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been removed as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, while Zartaj Gul has lost her membership in the same committee.

Rai Hassan Nawaz has also been removed from his position as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Railways.

The restructuring follows a wave of disqualifications and marks a significant shift in PTI’s parliamentary presence.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers are National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal have also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases.

On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.