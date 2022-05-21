PTI MNA Alamgir Khan booked in sedition case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan has been booked over sedition charges in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI MNA has been booked at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on the complaint of SHO Ashraf Jogi over deliberately maligning state institutions and higher judiciary.

The complainant said he was patrolling in Gulshan Iqbal near Aero Club ground, where objectionable sketches were embossed on the walls against the country and state’s institutions were found.

The drawings were meant to create chaos and create uncertainty among the people and the move was deliberate. Ashraf Jogi also said in his complaint that he received a video and five pictures on social media showing PTI MNA Alamgir Khan using the spray for objectionable sketches against the state of Pakistan.

Earlier, Karachi police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan’s house in Karachi, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read more: Karachi police raid PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence

Karachi police personnel in 10 to 15 mobiles reached MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence and investigated his family. No arrests were made.

Following police action, PTI leaders reached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the raid.

Strongly condemning the police raid, former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Sindh police have become a military wing of PPP.

Comments