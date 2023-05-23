PTI MNA Amir Dogar escapes from court

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Dogar has escaped from the court when the police attempted to arrest him, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI MNA was present before the court by Kacha Khuh Khanewal Police as he was booked in two cases.

When the court discharged PTI leader Amir Dogar from two cases, the police tried to arrest him again but the lawyer helped him escape the court.

Furthermore, police have cordoned off the area and raids are being conducted to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Dogar’s counsel Shehbaz Cheema.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prominent leader Shireen Mazari announced to quit PTI and politics.

Shireen Mazari addressed the media and expressed a firm stance against all forms of violence and expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families. “I condemn the incidents of May 9 and 10 in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.