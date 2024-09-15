web analytics
Sunday, September 15, 2024
PTI MNAs to ‘meet’ NA speaker today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs are scheduled to ‘meet’ NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq today (Sunday), ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

The meeting is expected to be held at 3pm at Speaker’s Chamber, the sources said in which the PTI MNAs will present their reservation to the chair.

An important session of the NA is scheduled to take place today to review the constitutional amendment.

Read more: Parliament lodges ‘declared’ sub-jail for arrested PTI MNAs

Earlier on September 13, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq approved the declaration of Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail for arrested PTI MNAs.

As per the details, all the arrested PTI MNAs have signed the forms, and they will likely be transferred to Parliament Lodges today.

The development came after Barrister Gohar and other members requested the Speaker to declare Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail due to security concerns, sources added.

