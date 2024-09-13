Parliament lodges ‘declared’ sub-jail for arrested PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has approved the declaration of Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail for arrested PTI MNAs, ARY News reported.

As per the details, all the arrested PTI MNAs have signed the forms, and they will likely be transferred to Parliament Lodges today.

The development came after Barrister Gohar and other members requested the Speaker to declare Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail due to security concerns, sources added.

Earlier, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq issued production orders for 10 arrested members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq issued the orders to bring the PTI arrested members to participate in the proceedings of the House. The speaker issued production orders for Sher Afzal Marwat, Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Muhammad Ahmad Chattha.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also issued production orders for Zubair Khan, Owais Haider Jhakkar, Syed Shah Ahad Shah, Naseem Ali Shah and Yousuf Khan.

The Speaker issued the production orders for the ongoing session to ensure the participation of the arrested members in tomorrow’s assembly meeting. The NA Speaker issued the production orders under the powers granted by Rule 108.

Prior to this, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.