‘PTI MNAs were arrested after NA speaker’s permission’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs including party chairman Barrister Gohar were arrested by Islamabad police following prior approval from NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On Monday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.