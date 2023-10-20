PTI moves court against election tribunal’s Murtaza Wahab decision

Following the Jamaat-e-Islami petition, candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also challenged the Election Tribunal’s decision in the High Court against the approval of Murtaza Wahab’s nomination papers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI candidates of UC 3 Keamari and UC 8 Ibrahim Hyderi challenged the approval of Murtaza Wahab’s nomination papers.

Advocate Hasnain Chohan mentioned in the petition that the returning officer (RO) and Election Tribunal ignored the important legal points prior to the approval of the Karachi Mayor’s nomination papers.

“Murtaza Wahab cannot participate in the elections from Keamari and Ibrahim Hyderi as he is a registered voter from the Gizri area of the metropolis,” the lawyer stated.

Earlier in the day, the election tribunals rejected petitions against approval of nomination papers of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab for upcoming local government by elections.

Election Tribunal Malir rejected objections against approval of nomination papers of Wahab from UC-8 Ibrahim Haidari.

PTI’s four and Jamaat-e-Islami’s two candidates had challenged approval of Murtaza Wahab’s nomination paper by the returning officer UC-8 Ibrahim Haidari.

The election tribunal West district also rejected petitions of JI and PTI candidates against approval of Murtaza Wahab’s nomination papers from Keamari district.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad had submitted their nomination papers for by-election on local government seats on October 07.

The election will be held on November 5 and the election commission will announce the results on November 08.

Murtaza Wahab contesting from UC 3 of Mauripur Town and UC 7 of Ibrahim Hyderi. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad has submitted his nomination paper from UC 7 Gadap Town.

As per the new local government rules, mayor and deputy mayor after being elected should have to contest UC election within six months.