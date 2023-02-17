PTI moves LHC against acceptance of 70 MNAs’ resignations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Lahore High Court against the acceptance of 70 MNAs’ resignations, by Na Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI MNAs, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and others challenged the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by NA speaker.

In the petitions, the former lawmakers maintained that the speaker did not listen to their viewpoints before accepting their resignations.

The petitioner pleaded with LHC to nullify the decision of speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf and the de-notifying order of Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Therefore, it is prayed to the court to declare the acceptance of PTI lawmakers’ resignations null and void,” the petition read.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, speaker NA and others have been made respondents in the case.

The LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim will hear the case shortly.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and other respondents in a case pertaining to the acceptance of 43 PTI MNAs’ resignations.

Justice Shahid Kareem took up the petition filed by 43 PTI leaders, including Riaz Fatyana, against the NA speaker’s move for accepting their resignations without due process.

The LHC has directed the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to submit his reply till March 7 in the case.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification that de-notified 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

