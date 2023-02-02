PTI moves LHC against acceptance of MNAs’ resignations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Lahore High Court against the acceptance of 43 MNAs’ resignations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Riaz Fatyana, Nasarullah Khan, Tahir Sadiq along with 43 PTI leaders challenged the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, speaker NA and others have been made respondents in the case. The PTI leaders in their plea said they took back their resignations before acceptance and after withdrawal, speaker NA cannot accept the resignations.

The NA speaker has been accused of accepting resignations to ‘politically victimize’ the opponents, the PTI leaders said in their plea.

The LHC has been pleaded to nullify the decision of speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf and the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted 43 resignations of the PTI MNAs and forwarded them to the ECP for approval.

The speaker sent resignations of Lal Chand,Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sardar Talib, Ghazala Saifi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Nafeesa Khattak, Niaz Ahmed, Sahibzada Mehboob and Munazza Hassan and others.

Ashraf accepted the resignations of 70 PTI members last week in two phases

