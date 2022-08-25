PTI moves SHC against delay in local government elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against a delay in the local government elections in Karachi scheduled for August 28, ARY NEWS reported.

The petition was filed by PTI MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman and Raja Azhar who also made chief election commissioner, provincial election commissioner and Sindh government as respondents in the case.

The PTI plea stated that there was no unusual rainfall in Karachi but the ECP termed it as reason for delay in polls. They blamed PPP and its coalition parties for delaying polls in Karachi and said that barring the process has deprived masses from choosing their representatives.

It demanded the SHC to order immediate holding of the local government elections in the city.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to postpone local government elections in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government.

The decision was taken by the chief election commissioner citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration.

