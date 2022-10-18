PTI moves SJC against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Moved through Babar Awan, the reference pleaded with the SJC to order removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct”.

In a 10-page reference, PTI claimed that Sikandar Raja Sultan had violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

It contended that 123 PTI lawmakers had resigned from National Assembly which was also accepted by then deputy speaker Qasim Suri. PTI said that the incumbent NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz started the process again and approved 11 resignations and ECP also issued notification regarding the resignation of lawmakers.

“On July 28, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted 11 resignations of PTI lawmakers and on next day ECP issued a notification on that vacant seats which shows raises a question on the partiality of CEC,” it added.

The reference contended that the ECP decision was illegal, unlawful and coram non judice.

The PTI has told the SJC that the CEC Raja is “not fit to hold the constitutional post under Article 213 and has failed to discharge his constitutional duties under Articles 214 and 218”.

On August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf withdrew a reference filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

