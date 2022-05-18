PTI MPAs disqualification: ECP to seek guidance from SC’s verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to get a copy of a verdict on the presidential reference on Article 63 (A) in order to decide on a disqualification reference against 25 rebel MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has summoned an important meeting of the ECP where according to sources, the verdict announced by the apex court on a presidential reference would be mulled over.

“Guidance will be taken from the Supreme Court’s verdict in deciding the reference against rebel PTI MPAs,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the disqualification reference of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent disqualification references against the deviant members.

During today’s hearing, PTI presented the original documents of the courier company before the Election Commission, while PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, in reply to the arguments, said that the party’s policy runs day and night on the different forms of media.

In the meeting on April 1, it was announced that Pervaiz Elahi would be given the vote for the Punjab CM slot, after the then PM Imran Khan announced Pervaiz Elahi as the PTI candidate for the province’s chief executive slot after chairing the parliamentary party meeting.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the ECP reserved its decision on disqualification.

