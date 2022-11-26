PTI mulling over converting Rawalpindi march into sit-in

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) is mulling over converting its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ Rawalpindi march into a sit-in to mount pressure on the coalition government for elections date, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

Well-placed sources in the PTI told ARY News that senior PTI leadership has put forward a series of recommendations before party chairman Imran Khan regarding the Rawalpindi march and next strategy.

The PTI leadership has recommended PTI chief to convert Rawalpindi march into a sit-in, say sources. The party leaders also suggested staging a sit-in in Rawalpindi until their demands for fresh polls are not met.

In case of a sit-in, the party representatives from every division will be given responsibilities for the arrangements, they say.

A final decision regarding sit-in would be taken by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, sources say.

PTI all set to hold rally in Rawalpindi today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its power show in Rawalpindi today (Saturday) despite the security threats issued by the intelligence agencies.

PTI on Friday got permission for its public gathering in the garrison city but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will join his workers and ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march participants in Rawalpindi where he will address a “mammoth” public meeting at the Murree Road.

Imran Khan will reach Pindi via helicopter from Lahore which will land at the ground of Agriculture University Rawalpindi. Imran Khan will appear before the masses for the first time since he was injured in a gun attack during the long march in Wazirabad in early November.

According to Khan, he will reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi today.

Route for tomorrow’s historic day. We will be in Rehmanabad! #چلو_چلو_پنڈی_چلو pic.twitter.com/NouAojQmRH — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2022

PTI rallies from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan will gather on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in their respective areas before leaving for Rawalpindi to attend the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The Rawalpindi administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. Over 8,000 police officials have been deployed for security of the PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

Comments