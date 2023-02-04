PTI mulls sending Sheikh Rasheed, Azam Swati for APC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was considering attending the All Parties Conference (APC) summoned on February 7 by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss ways to overcome the challenges the country is facing, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has recommended party chief Imran Khan for nominating Sheikh Rashid and Azam Swati as party’s representatives for the APC.

Fawad Chaudhary was of the view that Sheikh Rashid has served as interior minister and was well aware of the country’s security situation, while Azam Swati was a senior politician.

The development came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Monday invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC).

The prime minister has summoned an all-parties conference (ACP) on February 7 in Islamabad to deliberate on national challenges, including economic crisis and rising terrorism.

PM Shehbaz has decided to gather leaders of all political parties of the country so they can join heads and figure ways out of the prevailing challenges. All political leaders have been formally invited to attend the conference.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq had begun contacting top PTI leaders, including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former defence minister Pervez Khattak, asking them to participate in the conference.

