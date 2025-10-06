PTI once again backs Achakzai for NA Opposition slot, names Nasir Abbas for Senate: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approved the names of Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas as the new Leaders of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate, respectively, party sources said.

According to sources, PTI members of the National Assembly have signed in support of Mahmood Achakzai’s nomination, while Senators have endorsed Allama Nasir Abbas for the Senate opposition slot.

The joint opposition is expected to submit the names to the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats tomorrow for formal notification.

This is not the first time Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s name has been proposed for the role of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Earlier, in August 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly post and Azam Khan Swati as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed the nominations by Imran Khan, saying the party finalized its decision for both houses of parliament.

However, just a day after the nomination, PTI suspended the nomination of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate.

The party’s political committee halted the nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Azam Swati as leaders of opposition in the NA and the Senate.

“No new nominations will be made until the appeals of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz being decided,” PTI committee said. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reportedly facing internal divisions over party founder Imran Khan’s decision to nominate Mahmood Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. According to sources, several PTI leaders have raised objections to the proposal, suggesting that the party already has several capable members who could assume the role.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party leadership was standing by the side of the present opposition leaders. “PTI’s founder has proposed new names as opposition leaders,” Salman Akram said.

“We hope that the court will decide the matter in our favour,” Raja said.

The nomination from Imran Khan came after three key positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly — Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader — were officially declared vacant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader, Shibli Fara,z after conviction in the May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.