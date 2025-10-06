PTI once again backs Achakzai for NA Opposition slot, names Nasir Abbas for Senate: sources

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 06, 2025
    • -
  • 431 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
PTI once again backs Achakzai for NA Opposition slot, names Nasir Abbas for Senate: sources
Share Post Using...