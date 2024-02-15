PTI names candidates for CM Punjab, CM Balochistan slots

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday revealed the names of his party’s candidates for Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Minister Balochistan slots, ARY News reported.

Gohar Ali Khan, flanked by party leader Sher Afzal Marwat and Mashal Yousafzai, said that the PTI founder has approved names of Mian Aslam Iqbal and Salar Khan as party’s candidates for CM Punjab and CM Balochistan slots respectively.

Gohar Ali Khan also revealed that Aqibullah Khan will be PTI’s candidate for Speaker KP Assembly where PTI-backed independent candidates are in majority.

He maintained that his party will also reveal names of candidates of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly soon.

The senior PTI leader was of the view that his party actually won 180 seats in February 8 elections but their mandate was stolen and a party (PML-N) which couldn’t even secure 20 seats is planning to form a government.

He maintained that PTI has requested Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and judiciary to speedily dispense justice in 70 cases of rigging so that PTI can get back the stolen mandate.

“We will come across as a strong opposition party (in NA) till we get back our mandate but there will be no power-sharing agreement with PPP, PML-N or MQM,” said Gohar Ali Khan.

Protest Announcement

Gohar Khan concluded his media talk by announcing that his party will stage a peaceful protest across Pakistan on Saturday along with a number of other parties who have expressed their reservations over election results.

He urged all party supporters and workers to bear Pakistan flags in this protest.

Khan said that ANP, JUI-F, JIP, GDA and several other parties have voiced concerns over election results.