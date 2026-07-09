PTI needed to revisit its policies, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the PTI is needed to revisit its policies.

Talking to media here, Fawad Chaudhry said that the party’s secretary general and the chairman have no association with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). “Bring the people forward that could hold dialogue,” he urged.

He said the only way out has been talks, which should begin from Kot Lakhpat and come to end at Adiala.

Former PTI leader said that “Aleema Bibi is not a politician”. “The people needed for the political strategy are absent in the PTI,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Leaving the PTI Founder’s release, his family is now talking about the meeting with his doctor,” Chaudhry said.

Fawad Chaudhry in an earlier statement said that the PTI has outsourced its leadership to those who were earlier opponents of the party.

“Current leaders of the party don’t know what to do,” former party leader commented.

He said Aleema Khan and the family of the PTI’s founder should take decision to lead the party.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the proposed meeting between the opposition leader and the prime minister should bring some result.

“In my opinion, a meeting of Mehmood Achakzai with the PTI founder will not be beneficial now”, Chaudhry said. “What Achakzai will say in the meeting, he must have something in his hand,” he said.

“I think, Mehmood Achakzai should hold a meeting with the prime minister earlier and then to meet the PTI’s founder,” he further said.