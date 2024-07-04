PTI nominates candidate for PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-backed opposition nominated their candidate for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Following the nomination of Sheikh Waqas Akram as PAC chairman, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to consult allies regarding the nomination.

Sources claimed that the federal government is all prepared to appoint an opposition leader as PAC chairman.

Meanwhile, sources within the government stated that if the nomination is proposed outside the opposition leader then a four-member panel should be nominated by the opposition.

Earlier to this, the federal government contacted the PTI-backed opposition in the National Assembly (NA) for the appointment of a new Chairman of the PAC.

Sources told ARY News that Chief Whip Tariq Fazal has written a letter to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, seeking four names for the position of PAC Chairman.

The letter stated that the government wants senior and experienced individuals to be considered for the position and that the selection will be made through mutual consensus.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to PTI Chief Whip, Amir Dogar.