Govt reaches out to opposition for PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has contacted the PTI-backed opposition in the National Assembly for appointment of a new Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Chief Whip Tariq Fazal has written a letter to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Omar Ayub, seeking four names for the position of PAC Chairman.

The letter stated that the government wants senior and experienced individuals to be considered for the position, and that the selection will be made through mutual consensus.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to PTI Chief Whip, Amir Dogar.

Earlier, it was reported that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had replaced maverick Sher Afzal Khan Marwat with Sheikh Waqas Akram for Chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

SIC chief Hamid Raza formally apprised the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat about the party’s nominee for the slot.

“Sheikh Waqas Akram has been nominated for the chairmanship of the PAC,” Hamid Raza told the NA secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slot became a bone of contention and triggered a tug-of-war between senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members as Sher Afzal Marwat, who was earlier named by the party, openly critisised the party leadership.

Earlier on May 11, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making ‘irresponsible’ statements

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan who asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.