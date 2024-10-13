PTI not intending to harm SCO summit, says Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party was not intending any harm to the SCO Conference in Islamabad.

“We have concerns over the health of the PTI’s founder, no doctor being sent to attend him, we want the party leaders’ contact with the chairman,” Asad Qaiser said.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI has announced protest on October 15 during the SCO summit in the federal capital.

PTI leader alleged that the kidnapping for vote being practiced for passing proposed constitutional amendments’ bill. “The government’s behaviour has been condemnable,” he said.

“We are not against the legislation but won’t accept any legislation by force,” he added.

Pakistan hosting the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on 15 to 16 October 2024 in Islamabad.

SCO member States will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.