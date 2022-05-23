PTI not to take part in govt’s electoral reforms committee, sources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has refused to take part government’s electoral reforms committee, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PML-N led coalition government will form an electoral reform committee in the coming two to three days, but PTI has decided to not be a part of the committee.

Talking on ARY News talk show 11th Hour PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had clarified that they do not wish to participate in any electoral reform committee until the date of the fresh elections is not announced. We would talk about electoral issues including the removal of the ECP head after elections are announced, he added.

On May 18, the PPP leader and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Khurshed Shah said that the government has decided to bring the electoral reforms bill to the National Assembly next week.

Talking to the media, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah had said that the government will bring legal and electoral reforms before and after the upcoming Federal Budget. “Next elections could not be held before the electoral reforms,” Shah said.

Moreover, the PPP had sent four names to Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, one of the key agendas of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

