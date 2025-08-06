Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj move court against disqualification, sentences

PESHAWAR: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul have all approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in response to legal actions taken against them in connection with the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the three PTI leaders, facing similar terrorism-related convictions and political disqualification, are seeking relief through the judicial system.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz have filed petitions challenging their disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Both PTI leaders argued that the ECP removed them from their parliamentary seats without giving them a fair hearing.

Shibli Faraz, a sitting PTI senator, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), after which his Senate membership was revoked.

Omar Ayub was also denotified from the National Assembly under similar circumstances. In their joint plea, they requested the court to declare the ECP decision unconstitutional and void.

Simultaneously, Zartaj Gul has filed a protective bail application to avoid immediate arrest. She was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in absentia by the ATC Faisalabad.

In her petition, Zartaj Gul stated she intends to appeal the conviction in the Lahore High Court, and requires protective bail to do so without being detained.

The three PTI leaders are contesting similar charges stemming from anti-terrorism cases, with convictions that have led to disqualifications and risk of arrest.

All petitions have been submitted to the Peshawar High Court, with urgent hearings requested.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers are National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal have also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.