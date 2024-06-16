web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI-P MPA booked for assaulting ANP leader in Peshawar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir has been booked for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alif Khan in Peshawar, ARY News reported

An FIR has been registered against PTI-P MPA Iqbal Wazir for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alf Khan in Peshawar. The case was filed at the Sharqi Police Station.

According to the FIR, the MPA and his accomplices hit Alif Khan’s vehicle, injuring him and two passersby. The attackers also damaged Alf Khan’s vehicle.

An Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Alf Khan, was attacked and injured near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Saturday night.

The assailants included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir and his accomplices.

Following the incident, Peshawar Police registered a case against Iqbal Wazir. Alf Khan sustained minor injuries and received prompt medical attention at a hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.