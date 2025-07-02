CM Gandapur challenges opposition with no-Confidence dare

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is united and firm despite rising political pressure and speculation over the future of the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted that the party stands firmly behind its vision and leadership. “Our opponents believe they can tear us in parts, but they are mistaken,” Ali Amin said. “We are together under the vision of our founder.”

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that he was imprisoned before the incidents of May 9, declaring that he faced pressure to make statements against the founder of PTI. He also challenged the opposition to follow a no-confidence motion, stating, “If the PTI government is brought down constitutionally, I will leave politics.”

In reply to rumours regarding the implication of Governor’s Rule, he confidently invited the federal government to go ahead and execute it, saying, “Try it and see.”

During the PTI party’s press conference, Ali Amin Gandapur also addressed party cohesion: “Anyone going against the founder’s assigned roles is revealing the party,” he warned.

In the meeting, Salman Akram Raja, PTI’s Secretary General, enclosed the party’s fight as one for “rights, humanity, and constitutional integrity.” He repeated that the February 8 elections were exploited, resonating with PTI’s old claims of electoral injustice.

Junaid Akbar, President of PTI KP, emphasised the difference between political workers and speculators. “We value the voice of our workers. Despite internal differences, we will unite on the founder’s call,” he said.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Chairman, reiterated the party’s promise to defend the KP Assembly. “Anyone who wishes to bring a no-confidence motion is welcome to try,” he said, adding that PTI holds a sanctioned position in the province.

The PTI party’s press conference comes within a raging political context. The Supreme Court’s current decision stripped PTI of nearly 80 reserved seats, causing doubts of deserting its lawmaking strength.

In reply, PTI organised an emergency meeting and re-administered loyalty oaths to its politicians.

The PTI party’s press conference served as a strategic move to project strength and unity at a time when PTI faces both internal dissent and external pressure.