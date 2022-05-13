PTI plans to ‘paralyse’ Karachi during Islamabad long march

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a strategy to be followed in Karachi during party’s ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad, likely to begin in the last week of May, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

According to a plan, the party has decided to jam the main roads of Karachi soon after the ‘Azadi March’ would kick-off for Islamabad. “Routes leading to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport will be blocked during long march,” said sources, adding that other busy roads of the port city, including Sohrab Goth to Super Highway and movement from Karachi port to Netty Jetty Bridge, would be completely blocked.

It is learnt that PTI Karachi chapter activists have been issued directives to remain in metropolis during Islamabad long march and will assist party workers in blocking pubic movement.

Furthermore, the Central leadership of PTI, belonging to Karachi, have been asked to remain in city, said sources.

IMRAN KHAN’S PLAN FOR ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH UNVEILED

Party leaders were also issued orders to immediately implement a backup plan in case the government make an attempt to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan has finalized a plan to bring 1.5 million people to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

According to the plan, the party would bring 500,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 600,000 from Punjab and Sindh while 100,000 from Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

