PTI Political Committee decides, not to call off Nov-24 protest

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s political committee has decided not to call off the party’s November 24 protest, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee in its last night session decided that the party will not take back its call given for protest on Nov-24 (tomorrow), according to a press statement.

“The PTI’s peaceful protest movement will begin on Nov-24 (Sunday) and the party’s convoys from all cities of Pakistan will move towards Islamabad,” party said in its statement.

“The movement will be continued until it achieves its set targets,” party stated.

The PTI has demanded release of its arrested leaders, workers and the founder of the party. It has also demanded abrogation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and restoration of the real mandate given in February 08 election.

The political committee of the PTI also taken notice of the deteriorating economic situation and increasing incidents of terrorism.

The party committee vehemently criticized the government’s insensitive behavior towards seeking prompt solution of the critical issues, statement read.