web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 23, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI Political Committee decides, not to call off Nov-24 protest

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s political committee has decided not to call off the party’s November 24 protest, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee in its last night session decided that the party will not take back its call given for protest on Nov-24 (tomorrow), according to a press statement.

“The PTI’s peaceful protest movement will begin on Nov-24 (Sunday) and the party’s convoys from all cities of Pakistan will move towards Islamabad,” party said in its statement.

“The movement will be continued until it achieves its set targets,” party stated.

The PTI has demanded release of its arrested leaders, workers and the founder of the party. It has also demanded abrogation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and restoration of the real mandate given in February 08 election.

The political committee of the PTI also taken notice of the deteriorating economic situation and increasing incidents of terrorism.

The party committee vehemently criticized the government’s insensitive behavior towards seeking prompt solution of the critical issues, statement read.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.