PTI postpones protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has postponed its protest in the federal capital, scheduled for Friday, following the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to reserve its judgment on PTI’s petition seeking permission to hold the protest, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PTI’s regional president Aamir Mughal said that the party had sought permission from the authorities to hold protest but was denied.

Later, the PTI approached the Islamabad High Court, which hinted at granting permission on Monday and reserved its decision, he said.

Mughal emphasised PTI’s respect for the judiciary and the law, saying that the party leadership has been informed of the decision to postpone the protest.

The protest, initially planned for 3 pm today, has been delayed until Monday in light of the court’s decision, he added.

Earlier on Monday, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan called on everyone to “fully participate” in the peaceful protest across the country.

He noted that the party’s three demands would be the immediate release of incarcerated PTI leaders and supporters, maintaining peace in the country, and protesting against growing inflation.

Justice Saman Rifat presided over the hearing of the petition submitted by PTI leader Aamir Mughal.

The state counsel informed the court that the federal capital’s administration had refused all political parties’ requests for rallies, highlighting the tense security situation. Following arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision.